S.C. reports 825 new cases of COVID-19, and 33 additional deaths
By Ray Rivera | August 22, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT - Updated August 22 at 12:25 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 825 new COVID-19 cases and 33 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 109,962, probable cases to 1,333, confirmed deaths to 2,372, and 121 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 975,875
Total tests reported to DHEC on Saturday 6,007
Percent Positive in latest test results 13.7%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Saturday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 4,506 62
Berkeley County 4,546 72
Charleston County 13,171 211
Colleton County 860 35
Dorchester County 3,374 66
Georgetown County 1,628 35
Orangeburg County 2,709 91
Williamsburg County 1,126 33

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Saturday are below:

0822_COVID-19 Case and Prob... by Live 5 News on Scribd

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Saturday are below:

0822_Deaths_8-22_2020 FINAL... by Live 5 News on Scribd



