S.C. reports 825 new cases of COVID-19, and 33 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 825 new COVID-19 cases and 33 confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 109,962, probable cases to 1,333, confirmed deaths to 2,372, and 121 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Saturday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Saturday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Saturday are below:
