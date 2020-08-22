SCDNR: Body found while searching for missing boater at Bonneau Beach

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a body has been found in the search for a missing boater on Bonneau Beach.
The boater who was missing found around 2:38 p.m. and recovered by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office dive team.
The Department of Natural Resources says that a boat sank with four passengers sank early Saturday morning. Three of the four passengers have been accounted for and are safe,
Chief Deputy Baker with the BCSO says the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is the lead agency.
This is a developing story.
