Police respond to shooting in North Charleston, two taken to hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A shooting incident in North Charleston Saturday left two people injured and police looking for a suspect.
At approximately 7:28 p.m., North Charleston Police responded to the 5,000 block of Dorchester Road in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, officers say they found a 25-year-old victim with gunshot wound to the upper torso.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injury. A short time later, police say a 26-year-old with a gunshot wound went to another local hospital. He was treated and released.
Police have not identified a suspect at this time.
