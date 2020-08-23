One injured following shooting in Dorchester County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported shooting Sunday.
At 5:21 p.m. Dorchester County deputies responded to a reported shooting at the 100 block of Dewees Lane in Summerville following a family argument, according to the sheriff’s office. On scene, deputies found one victim of a gunshot wound.
The victim has since been transported to and area hospital by Dorchester County EMS and one person has been detained at this time.
Detectives and Crime Scene investigators are currently on the way to the scene.
