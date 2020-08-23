FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking storms with more clouds today & tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Scattered rain and lightning will move through this morning before the rain chance drops off this afternoon. Some of the rain could be heavy. Look for plenty of clouds that will help hold temperatures into the mid 80s. Even though the rain chance will be slight this afternoon and pop-up thunderstorm is still possible. The evening will be mainly dry with overnight lows falling into the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow the chance for scattered rain and storms will stick around. This chance will finally lower mid-week.
In the tropics we are tracking Tropical Storm Marco and Laura. March is forecast to become a hurricane later today as shear decreases. Marco is expected to make landfall in Louisiana as a category 1 hurricane. Laura remains a tropical storm and is quickly moving west. The storm will move over Cuba and this will keep the storm from strengthening too much. Once over the Gulf of Mexico, it could strengthen to a category 2 hurricane before impacting the same areas as Marco- coastal Louisiana and Mississippi. A landfall is possible late Wednesday.
TODAY: Cloudy with scattered rain and storms; HIGH: 85.
TONIGHTl Mostly cloudy with mild temps; LOW: 74.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms; HIGH: 87.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
