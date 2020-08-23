FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking storms with more clouds today & tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Scattered rain and lightning will move through this morning before the rain chance drops off this afternoon. Some of the rain could be heavy. Look for plenty of clouds that will help hold temperatures into the mid 80s. Even though the rain chance will be slight this afternoon and pop-up thunderstorm is still possible. The evening will be mainly dry with overnight lows falling into the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow the chance for scattered rain and storms will stick around. This chance will finally lower mid-week.