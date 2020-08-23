Hamlin holds off JGR teammate Truex for 1st Dover victory

Hamlin has come oh-so close to winning it all and was runner-up in 2010 and finished fourth last season. Hamlin’s even become ambivalent toward his growing checkered flag collection because “we’re winning so much now.” He’d like to excuse himself from the list of greatest drivers to never win it all but he’s on it, for now -- Hamlin has 43 career wins, which puts him behind Junior Johnson (50) for most Cup victories without a championship. Again, Hamlin has at least positioned himself to make the championship race in Phoenix.