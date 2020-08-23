Johnson’s big finish gives him 5-shot lead at TPC Boston

Scheffler, coming off the 12th round of 59 or better on the PGA Tour, had a 67. He played in the final group with Johnson, just like he did two weeks ago on the final day of the PGA Championship. On this day, it was a final pair of two players who had the lowest rounds in TPC Boston history. Only one of them shot golf’s magic number, and that wasn’t a topic of conversation for either of them.