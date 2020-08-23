Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/23)

Baseball (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Kevin Bilodeau | August 23, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT - Updated August 23 at 11:20 PM

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - Game PPD. The Holly Hill native is batting .164 with 3 HR’s and 6 RBI

Nick Ciuffo, C, Texas Rangers - Alternate list

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Did not pitch in a 5-4 win over Boston. The Beaufort native is 1-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 21 K’s in 22.1 IP.

National League

Justin Smoak, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers - 2-4 with a HR, 3 RBI and a run scored in a 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh. The Stratford alum is batting .205 with 4 HR’s and 12 RBI.

Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 10-day DL with a toe contusion. The Goose Creek native is batting .000

Triple-A

International League

James Reeves, P, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) - Season over

Class A

South Atlantic League

Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

Rookie Advanced

Pioneer League

TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over

Appalachian League

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over

Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

