Officers: Man arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Affidavits state that a man in North Charleston was arrested for inappropriately touching a young girl.
Miguel Arevalo Arce, 36, was arrested and charged Saturday evening with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16, affidavits state.
Officers say that at around 3:20 p.m., in the 9400 block of Highway 78, Arce tried to put his hand under the young girl’s clothing. When she resisted, affidavits state he then tried to take the victim’s clothing off of her.
A statement was taken from the victim after she was safe within the presence of her mother, the affidavit states.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.