Officers: Pedestrian hit and killed in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after being hit by a vehicle in Beaufort County.
Officers say the vehicle was traveling north up Cleveland Drive at around 8:25 p.m. Saturday, when a pedestrian also walking north was struck by the vehicle.
Highway Patrol says the victim is deceased.
The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.
Officers say this collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, assisted by the Multiple-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.
