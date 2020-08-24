196-acre development on the Charleston Peninsula now in the works

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new development for Laurel Island could include hundreds of new affordable housing units and a new public waterfront park.
That new development would be built over what was previously a landfill at the end of Romney and Brigade Streets.
The developers recently gained the basic land entitlements for the area, which city leaders say, makes them the most realistic attempt at developing the land in more than a decade.
“Whenever we have a landfill, especially next to water, that it’s being maintained and taken care of,” Charleston Planning, Preservation and Sustainability Director Jacob Lindsey said. “We don’t want those landfills to fall into disrepair. And one of the advantages to a development in this location, would be the capping and maintaining of that landfill.”
The current plan calls for housing, event spaces, hotels, office space and a new waterfront park. Twenty percent of the total housing will also be required to be affordable housing, 10 percent of which will be affordable forever.
“This is a chance for the city to grow in the right place,” Lindsey said. “This is growth in a place that’s connected with roadways that has close proximity to all the things that the city has to offer. Its a central location.”
The developer also plans to build a two-lane bridge onto Laurel Island, which will create a third route in and out of the area.
The proposal is slated to be heard by the full Charleston City Council. If approved, after breaking ground, portions of the project could be under construction for 25 to 35 years.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.