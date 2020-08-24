Benefitfocus appoints new CEO, CFO

“I could not be more honored and excited to assume the responsibilities of CEO as our company begins its next chapter,” Swad said. “Benefitfocus plays an important leadership role in the industry, and we’re doing the work to build a truly great company. We are immediately focused on strengthening our products, platform, talent and tools, with the help of BuildGroup, to better serve our customers. We have confidence in our future and reaffirm our previously announced financial guidance for the third quarter and full-year 2020.”