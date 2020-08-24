Benefitfocus appoints new CEO, CFO

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Benefitfocus announced the appointment of a new president and chief executive officer effective Monday.
Stephen Swad, the company’s chief financial officer, takes the new role, according to a release from the company.
Swad, who has served as CFO since July 2019, succeeds Raymond August, who stepped down as president and chief executive officer and was a member of the board of directors from 2013 to 2019.
“I could not be more honored and excited to assume the responsibilities of CEO as our company begins its next chapter,” Swad said. “Benefitfocus plays an important leadership role in the industry, and we’re doing the work to build a truly great company. We are immediately focused on strengthening our products, platform, talent and tools, with the help of BuildGroup, to better serve our customers. We have confidence in our future and reaffirm our previously announced financial guidance for the third quarter and full-year 2020.”
Alpana Wegner, who joined the company in 2017 and has served as vice president, corporate controller, will serve as the company’s new chief financial officer.
Benefitfocus is a leading provider of cloud-based benefits software solutions, creating a platform for employers to shop benefit packages online.
