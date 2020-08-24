Bulldogs Add Game at Army West Point

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel’s 2020 football schedule is now complete.
The Bulldogs announced Monday morning that they’ll be traveling to West Point on October 10th to face Army. Game time will be announced at a later date.
Army West Point will decide how many fans will be allowed to attend the game.
“Playing Army and going to West Point will offer our football team a unique opportunity we haven’t had for a while,” AD Mike Capaccio said in a statement. “I know the team and our fan base will be excited for this match up.”
The Army game will be the finale of The Citadel’s revised 4 game fall schedule. The Bulldogs open the season on Sept. 12 at South Florida before traveling to Clemson on Sept. 19 and hosting Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 26.
The Bulldogs and Black Knights will be meeting for the 10th time overall. It will be the first meeting between the two schools since 1994. Army holds a 7-2 advantage in the all-time series, but the Bulldogs have won two of the last three meetings. The Citadel won 20-14 in 1991 and 15-14 in 1992.
In the last meeting between the teams in 1994, Army kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired to hand the Bulldogs a 25-24 defeat.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.