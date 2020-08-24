Charleston County School Board to meet last time before schools reopen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board is meeting Monday afternoon for its last time before the district’s first day of school.
Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait is set to update board members, parents, and students on the district’s reopening plans ahead of its Sept. 8 start date.
The meeting comes as the district makes major changes to its all-year virtual program after almost 12,000 students enrolled. The Virtual Academy was designed to be its own independent school within the district, but because of the unexpected demand it’s now going to be combined with the “temporary remote” option at the beginning of the year for elementary school students.
“We weren’t expecting to have this much more than our expected enrollment,” Chief Academic Officer Karolyn Belcher said last week.
The school district may also make the first two days of school half days, and staff will give updates on facilities, transportation, meals, and policies.
Board Member Priscilla Jeffrey will also be stepping down after Monday’s meeting. On Aug. 14, she submitted a letter stating she plans to move out of state and will no longer be a resident of Charleston County, the board’s agenda stated.
Jeffery was elected to the school board in Nov. 2016 with a term expiring in Nov. 2020.
“Rev. Mack, the Board, and District Administration wish Ms. Jeffery well in her new endeavors,” the agenda stated. “Her service to Charleston County is greatly appreciated.”
The meeting will start at 4 p.m.
