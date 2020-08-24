Charleston Fire Department posts sneak peak of new fire station

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department gave Facebook users a look at the department's new Station 11, being built next to former site of a store where nine city firefighters died.
Station 11 will overlook the Charleston 9 Memorial Park, which stands on the former site of the Sofa Super Store, where the nine firefighters lost their lives battling a massive fire on June 18, 2007.
The new building features nine windows, each for a fallen firefighter. Each window faces the memorial site. All of the fire trucks in the apparatus bay will be visible from the Memorial Park and the fire station will connect to the park.
It will also be the new home for the historic bell from the old Meeting Street Station. The fire department says this is to remind of the significance of these heroic public servants. The bell tower will be at the main entrance of the new building.
The city of Charleston purchased the site of the former furniture store in 2008.
The new two-story, 14,000-sq. ft. building will house a central training center, administrative spaces, sleeping and living quarters.
