Clemson Voted No. 1 in Preseason AP Poll

Prior to last year, Clemson had met or exceeded its preseason ranking in the final AP poll in each of its previous eight seasons. Head Coach Dabo Swinney's eight-year streak from 2011-18 was the longest by a coach in college football history. Swinney now joins Nick Saban (12) as the only coach in AP Poll history (since 1936) to lead a team to at least one No. 1 ranking in six consecutive years, and Clemson joins Alabama (12 from 2008-19) and Miami (seven from 1986-92) as the only programs to appear at No. 1 in at least six consecutive years.