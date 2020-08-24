Deputies arrest man after early-morning motorcycle chase

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies arrested a man they say led them on a motorcycle chase early Monday morning.
Adam Travis Morrison, 37, is charged with two counts of failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, sale/delivery of a stolen pistol, according to jail records.
At approximately 2:40 a.m., deputies assisted North Charleston Police in the pursuit, Capt. Roger Antonio said. Deputies then continued the chase into Goose Creek and Summerville where the they say Morrison lost control on Bear Island Road in Summerville.
A Charleston County deputy crashed his cruiser into a retention pond during the incident, Antonio confirmed, but said the deputy was not injured.
Morrison was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.