Deputies searching for suspect after shooting injures 3 people in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting injured three people in Georgetown County Monday afternoon.
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say deputies are pursuing a man suspected of injuring three people with gunfire following a traffic accident on U.S. 521 near Indian Hut Road and fleeing on foot.
“The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20′s with twisted braids wearing a purple shirt and baggy jeans,” GCSO officials said. “He fled toward the Kent Road area.”
Authorities are advising residents of the community near the incident scene to remain indoors.
“If they see the suspect, call 911. Do not engage him,” the sheriff’s office said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.