Dorchester District 2 will begin classes on Sept. 8 with virtual learning

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say school will start for Dorchester District 2 schools on Sept. 8 with virtual learning.
On Monday night, district officials made the finalized date after receiving the DHEC Disease Activity Report for the community.
“The decision has been finalized to start the school year on September 8th with the School-Based eLearning instructional model,” DD2 officials said. “This decision is based on the current level of disease spread, and this model will be followed for a minimum of two weeks through Friday, September 18th.”
The district said all students will be learning from home through Microsoft Teams. Students will receive their district electronic devices before September 8th.
Virtual Academy students will also begin their classes on September 8th.
“Please visit https://www.ddtwo.org/backtoschool to view the Schedule for Instructional Model Decisions that is posted under Important Links,” DD2 officials said.
