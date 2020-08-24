Driver killed in Sunday night single-vehicle crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person Sunday night. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | August 24, 2020 at 4:06 AM EDT - Updated August 24 at 4:06 AM

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person Sunday night.

The crash happened on McCutchen Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

Lee said the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Camero died when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, Lee said.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

