Driver killed in Sunday night single-vehicle crash

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person Sunday night.
The crash happened on McCutchen Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Master Trooper Brian Lee said.
Lee said the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Camero died when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, Lee said.
The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.