Employee who survived shooting suing downtown Charleston restaurant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An employee who survived a shooting in downtown Charleston is now suing the restaurant where it happened.
In August of 2017, authorities said former employee, Thomas Burns, opened fire at Virginia’s on King killing Chef Anthony Shane Whiddon. Burns was shot by officers after a hostage standoff, and died at the hospital months later.
Thomas Shiller, a former manager at the restaurant, claims the restaurant and its group were negligent and hired a worker with a criminal record.
He also claims Whiddon was kept on staff because of “lack of help.”
