FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this evening, drier mid-week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another round of energy should move through later this evening and increase the chance for some scattered downpours and a few storms. This activity will diminish overnight before the rain chance increases again tomorrow morning and in the afternoon. Have the umbrella handy once again although it shouldn’t be as wet as today. The clouds should hold the temperatures down to start tomorrow. The morning’s temps will range from them mid to upper 70s. Highs tomorrow should peak in the upper 80s. High pressure will filter back in mid-week Look for much drier conditions Wednesday along with more sunshine to last through the end of the work week. A cold front will near the area this weekend and help increase the chance for scattered rain and storms.