Former mail carrier sentenced to 2 years probation for selling cocaine from USPS vehicle

“The vast majority of the U.S. Postal Service’s 630,000 employees are hard-working, trustworthy individuals, working around the clock to deliver the nation’s mail. Unfortunately, a few of them decide to abuse that trust and engage in criminal activity. When they do, special agents with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General will work with our law enforcement partners, such as the Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County, in identifying and investigating those employees and seek their prosecution and removal from the Postal Service.”

U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General Special Agent Scott Balfour