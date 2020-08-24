Investigators arrest third suspect in N. Charleston Waffle House fatal shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a third suspect for a shooting at a North Charleston Waffle House parking lot that killed one person and injured several other people.
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 20-year-old Gerald Garner last Friday and charged him with murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.
The July shooting at the location on the 4700 block of Saul White Boulevard killed Waffle House employee Briawna Nabors.
Earlier this month investigators announced the arrest of 21-year-old Deon Antonio Michael Frasier who faces the same charges. Police have also arrested 39-year-old Rico Jaruarise Joy who faces one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Authorities also recently released new information including that Garner had noticed someone inside the Waffle House who he had an “issue with” which resulted in the shooting.
On July 18 at 12:44 a.m., police responded to the Waffle House for a shooting where officers found Nabors lying behind the business counter with a gunshot wound.
Multiple victims were also shot and transported to various hospitals. According to police, a male victim said Rico Joy had shot him. Joy was then located at a nearby hotel and transported to Trident Hospital for a gunshot wound to the forearm.
Witnesses said there was an argument in the parking lot between two men, who matched the description of the male victim and Joy, and that a man was shooting at the male victim as he began fleeing into the Waffle House.
Video surveillance showed a blue 2005 Pontiac Vibe parked at the business prior to the shooting, and showed Garner entering the Waffle House before the shooting.
Police said Garner was later located and interviewed at which point he identified Frasier as the driver of the Pontiac Vibe. According to investigators, forensic analysis of Joy’s cell phone showed communication with Garner a short time before the shooting.
Authorities said the video surveillance showed Frasier, who was wearing all black clothing, leave the Pontiac Vibe, enter the Waffle House, later exit the business and get back inside the Pontiac Vibe.
Video also showed a person wearing all dark clothing exit the car, approach Joy and the male victim, and then begin shooting a gun “indiscriminately towards the Waffle House” where shell casings were later found.
Investigators said Frasier was wearing a GPS ankle monitor whose data showed Frasier was present at the Waffle House during the time of the shooting, and later leaving the area, then driving to a Holiday Inn in Greenwood. Court documents state that the GPS data showed Frasier arriving at a car rental business in Anderson and leaving the area.
Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office located the Pontiac Vibe at the car rental business and located a shell casing of the same caliber and manufacture as the shell casings located at the Waffle House crime scene.
An arrest warrant states that Frasier said he was never inside the Pontiac Vibe and never at the Waffle House but was dating a woman, who court records identify as a co-defendant.
The woman said she was dating Frasier, and that she and Frasier had picked up Garner and they went to get food at the Waffle House. According to the woman, while at the Waffle House, Garner noticed someone he had an “issue with” and then contacted his uncle, Joy, saying that they need to handle “the problem.”
The woman said Joy came to the Waffle House shortly afterwards, and that Garner was driving the vehicle and began circling the area and communicating with Joy. The woman reported that Garner changed clothes inside the vehicle, got out of the vehicle at a McDonald’s parking lot with a gun, with Frasier driving the car.
The woman said she and Frasier circled the area more and went back to pick up Garner after the shooting. According to the woman, she and Frasier went and got a hotel in Greenwood and then turned the vehicle to a car rental business.
Investigators said the woman said that she did drive the vehicle before the shooting at some point, that she did know a shooting was going to happen before it occurred, and that they provided a ride to Garner after the shooting to drive him back to his home.
