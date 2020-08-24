James Island family is proof blood donors are giving the gift of life

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the American Red Cross says the need for blood donations remains critical.
The Red Cross continues to team up with local organizations to hold blood drives to replenish its supplies. For Zach Volousky and his family on James Island, donors are truly giving the gift of life.
Zach Volousky’s 4-year-old daughter, Eliza Cate, was diagnosed with Leukemia on Jan. 7. She began her treatment at MUSC and on her birthday, Feb. 10, the oncologist confirmed Eliza Cate was in remission.
While the cancer was gone, the long journey ahead was just beginning. Volousky said the doctors outlined Eliza Cate’s treatment plan for the next two-and-a-half years. It included spinal taps, chemotherapy, and blood transfusions.
Volousky encourages anyone who can donate blood to do so. The life-giving donations have helped save his daughter and countless others. You can follow Eliza Cate’s story online here.
You can find blood drives and register to give by going to redcrossblood.org.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.