Lowcountry farmer shares concerns after mail-order chicks arrive dead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry farmer is sharing concerns about the postal service after receiving dead chicks. It is something that has been reported in New England farms, but it may also be happening in South Carolina.
At Keegan-Filion Farm, Marc Filion says he orders 250 to 300 chicks out of a hatchery in Pennsylvania every week because there aren't any local ones to supply small farms.
“They’re hatched on Tuesday, they go in the mail on Tuesday night, and they’re here by Thursday morning,” Filion said. “It’s very important that we get there here within 72 hours. If they are held back for any length of time like by Friday, we’ll start seeing dead chicks, and if they don’t get here by Saturday we’ll see the whole shipment dead.”
Filion says a delay has already killed some of his chicks. He received a shipment of 300 chicks with half arriving on Thursday morning and the other half on Friday. He now has a little over 100 left alive.
During normal times, only a few chicks die in transit or at the farm. For the chicks that survived, Filion says they are dying at a rate of one or two a day.
He has received a credit from the hatchery for the chicks that have died, but if this continues to happen he says it could become a big problem.
"You just have to hope that your next batch of chicks is a lot better. There is no recourse," Filion said.
We have reached out to the U.S Postal Service for comment. We are waiting to hear back.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.