Massive fire burns out of control at Carolina Poly in Chester County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire crews are battling a huge fire at Carolina Poly in Chester County and trying to get the flames under control.
Officials say the trailers outside the plant where plastic is stored caught on fire around 5:15 a.m. Carolina Poly is located along Lancaster Highway in Chester County.
Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the area. The emergency manager believes this fire, which is out of control according to fire officials, could be bigger than the one that burned at a plastics plant in Grand Prairie, Texas last week.
Firefighters say they are trying to remove the plastic in order to get the fire under control.
No injuries have been reported.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.