New apartment complex coming to Berlin G. Meyers Parkway

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the goals for the Town of Summerville, as mentioned in their comprehensive plan, is to bring a mixture of housing types, with various price points, to bring more opportunities for residents in all stages of life.
The town also wants more places for people to live close to where they work to cut down on those who have to commute.
Making its way through the design review board right now, is a new 270-unit apartment complex planned to come to the intersection of Berlin G. Myers Parkway and East 9th North Street.
Right now, that is where East 9th North Street ends, but the town is planning for it to be extended to Farm Springs Road. That’s where the Farmington Village Apartments currently sit.
The new apartments are planned to have at least five different buildings, which vary in height between three, four, and five stories high. About half of this vacant 10 acres of land is already in town limits, but 4.70-acres are outside of town limits, in both Berkeley and Dorchester County.
That’s why the developer is currently trying to annex all of it into the town limits of Summerville.
The Planning Commission has made a recommendation for approval of the annexation. It will now go to Council for first reading in September.
The designs for the apartments are currently making their way through the design review board as well.
