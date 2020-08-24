North Charleston Police investigate fatal shooting

North Charleston Police investigate fatal shooting
North Charleston Police say the man wounded in a shooting Sunday night died from his injuries. (Source: Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips | August 24, 2020 at 9:45 AM EDT - Updated August 24 at 9:45 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the man wounded in a shooting Sunday night died from his injuries.

Police responded to the 3800 block of Verde Avenue where the shooting had been reported at approximately 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.

EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment but he later died, Deckard said.

Police say they do not have a suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

