North Charleston Police investigate fatal shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the man wounded in a shooting Sunday night died from his injuries.
Police responded to the 3800 block of Verde Avenue where the shooting had been reported at approximately 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.
EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment but he later died, Deckard said.
Police say they do not have a suspect.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.