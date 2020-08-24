Police search for S.C. man missing since July

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Myrtle Beach Police are searching for a 25-year-old man who has not been seen for almost a month.
Kristofer Skye Bowling, was last seen in the area of Hadley Circle on July 27, police say.
Investigators say no one has seen him or heard from him by phone since that date.
Bowling suffers from mental illness and could be without medication, police say.
Bowling is 6-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and has multiple tattoos. Police say he does not have a vehicle.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.