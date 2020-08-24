Police searching for elderly man missing since Wednesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a man reported missing Sunday, days after the last time anyone saw him.
James Elijah Brown is 72 years old and has no reported medical issues, police say.
But he has not been seen since Wednesday.
He was last spotted in the Chicora Cherokee Community and was wearing black jeans, an unknown shirt, a low haircut and a beard, police say.
He stands 6-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs 175 pounds, has brown eyes and black and gray hair.
Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sgt. Glenn at 843-740-5894.
