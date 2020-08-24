S.C. reports 543 new cases of COVID-19, and 7 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 543 new COVID-19 cases and 7 confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 111,202, probable cases to 1,349, confirmed deaths to 2,387, and 124 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Monday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Monday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Monday are below:
