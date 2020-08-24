S.C. reports 543 new cases of COVID-19, and 7 additional deaths

By Ray Rivera | August 24, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT - Updated August 24 at 2:42 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 543 new COVID-19 cases and 7 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 111,202, probable cases to 1,349, confirmed deaths to 2,387, and 124 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 958,722
Total tests reported to DHEC on Sunday 4,090
Percent Positive in latest test results 13.3%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Monday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 4,554 62
Berkeley County 4,576 72
Charleston County 13,314 211
Colleton County 862 35
Dorchester County 3,396 66
Georgetown County 1,635 35
Orangeburg County 2,739 91
Williamsburg County 1,132 33

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Monday are below:

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Monday are below:

