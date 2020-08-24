Shooting victim’s mother: ‘What does it take to keep this man in jail?’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a man killed in a nightclub shooting is angry that the suspect has been released from jail on bond a second time.
Twenty-nine year old Lamonte Dickinson, 29, posted a $75,000 bond that was granted by a circuit judge.
The judge ordered Dickinson to be under house arrest in connection with a crash that killed three people on Wadmalaw Island in February.
Dickinson is charged with reckless homicide and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.
Dickinson also is charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with a deadly shooting in 2017.
Charleston County deputies say Daunte’ Blake was shot and killed at a nightclub on Wadmalaw Island.
Dickinson was denied bond after that arrest.
A few months later a circuit judge gave Dickinson a $200,000 bond, put him under house arrest and ordered him to stay away from Wadmalaw Island.
In February this year, prosecutors say Dickinson violated his bond when he was involved in the car crash on Wadmalaw Island that killed two cousins and a third person.
Dickinson was jailed again.
Last Wednesday, a circuit gave him the $75,000 bond.
The judge said if Dickinson is released he would again be under house arrest for at least six months, and would be required to wear an electronic monitor.
The next day, Dickinson was released from jail.
The mother of the shooting victim Daunte Blake attended last week’s court hearing via telephone.
“In the hearing I pleaded that he don’t get a bond,” Hida Blake said Monday. “Several other families, they were on the hearing also. They were there also and they pleaded that he did not get a bond. But lo and behold, he got a bond, it’s a lower bond now.”
“What does it take to keep this man in jail?” Hida Blake said. “Oh man, this thing has put me in depression, this three years has been awful.”
The solicitor’s office has not yet provided a comment on Dickinson’s latest release from jail.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.