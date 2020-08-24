Thousands of facilities allowed to bypass environmental rules in pandemic

Monitoring and other pollution regulations often are depicted as legally mandated paperwork requirements, said Philip J. Landrigan, a biology professor and director of the Program for Global Public Health and the Common Good at Boston College. But air pollution alone increases risks of heart disease, stroke, lung disease and premature births, and when environmental standards are not held to, "as surely as night follows day there are going to be an increased number of deaths from those causes," Landrigan said.