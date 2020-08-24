Wet start to the week as we track two tropical systems!

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Marco is weakening as it nears the Louisiana coastline. Marco will bring a round of heavy rain, gusty winds and storm surge to the northern Gulf Coast. As Marco weakens moving westward, that opens the door for Tropical Storm Laura as it gets ready to head into the Gulf of Mexico. Currently, Laura is positioned south of Cuba as a strong tropical storm. This storm should strengthen to a hurricane over the next 24 to 48 hours. As this storm traverses the Gulf of Mexico, Laura will continue to strengthen over the next 2-3 days. Computer models show the potential for Laura to make landfall anywhere from Category 1 intensity to Category 3. It appears that landfall is most likely between Louisiana and Texas Wednesday night or Thursday morning.