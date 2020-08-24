Wet start to the week as we track two tropical systems!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unsettled weather will continue at times today as we slowly transition back to sunshine and drier weather over the next couple days. Be prepared for scattered downpours at any time today. Ample moisture flowing in from the south could keep the threat of heavy rain around today from time to time. Localized flooding can’t be ruled out today. Highs will only reach the low to mid 80s due to extensive cloud cover again today. More sunshine and less rainfall will start to take over tomorrow and by Wednesday we expect to be mainly dry with highs back in the 90s.
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Marco is weakening as it nears the Louisiana coastline. Marco will bring a round of heavy rain, gusty winds and storm surge to the northern Gulf Coast. As Marco weakens moving westward, that opens the door for Tropical Storm Laura as it gets ready to head into the Gulf of Mexico. Currently, Laura is positioned south of Cuba as a strong tropical storm. This storm should strengthen to a hurricane over the next 24 to 48 hours. As this storm traverses the Gulf of Mexico, Laura will continue to strengthen over the next 2-3 days. Computer models show the potential for Laura to make landfall anywhere from Category 1 intensity to Category 3. It appears that landfall is most likely between Louisiana and Texas Wednesday night or Thursday morning.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 83.
TUESDAY: Sun and Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 92.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 92.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 92.
