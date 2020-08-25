An inside look at hurricane hunters as they track Hurricane Laura

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For hurricane hunters, there’s no such thing as a routine flight. Take for example, the crews current destination into Hurricane Laura.
The hurricane hunters of the Air Force Reserve’s 53rd Weather Recognizance Wing are usually based at Keesler AFB Mississippi, but because of Laura, they’re flying out of Charleston.
Each mission into the hurricane starts with a detailed mission brief, then it’s game on and into the storm to gather critical information.
”The roughest I’ve had kind felt like driving a jeep down a flight of stairs! It can get really bumpy when you’re going through the eye wall especially,” Major Dave Gentile Pilot said.
Missions usually last 10 to 12 hours. The inside of the aircraft, the WC-130, is pretty closed quarters.
During these missions, crews take a dropsonde, a device that goes into a tube and out the bottom of the plane. The device sends back critical information to see where the storm is going.
The information is sent to the National Hurricane Center.
”We’ll do a drag chute from 10 thousand feet for 12 minutes and record temps, humidity, dewpoint, pressure, and once it hits the water it’s gone,” Master Sgt. Alex Mitchell said.
The hurricane hunters fly night and day, and their mission saves lives and can narrow down where evacuations take place.
“It’s about a million dollars per square mile of coastline to evacuate, so by doing this it saves a lot of money and reduces a lot of the ‘cry wolf stuff’ where people are told to evacuate and it doesn’t come there,” Mitchell said.
It’s vital information from fearless crews, who after a long flight into a dangerous hurricane, are happy to fly off into a calm sunset heading home.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.