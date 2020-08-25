Charleston Co. School District set to release MUSC playbook for back-to-school safety

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District’s plan to reopen schools will include a lot of safety protocols and guidelines.
The district recently partnered with the Medical University of South Carolina to release a “Back2Business” playbook. The school district has been working with MUSC health experts to ensure schools will reopen as safely as possible for students and staff.
District leaders say that a lot of the information included in the school's reopening plan came from MUSC's "Back2Business" playbook.
It is a 100-page document detailing multiple protocols and options that the school district has considered.
"The playbook has been a development with MUSC for several weeks so our staff has understood the guidelines," Charleston County superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait said. "They have passed them onto schools. We believe we are in compliance with them."
The document will include two separate booklets with information on best practices, one for elementary schools and another for secondary schools. It will also include a checklist for principals so they are able to make sure their schools are set up for the restart.
District officials say they are still looking over the document and sending it out to schools. Once it is made public, it will be uploaded to the district’s website.
