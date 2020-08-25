City holding community conversations on future peninsula changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is working to complete its 10-year comprehensive plan and has scheduled two public conversations Tuesday.
The comprehensive plan guides the city’s decisions about zoning and planning.
One public meeting will be held at 9 a.m. and the second will be held at 6 p.m., and both are being held via Zoom.
Click here to register for the 9 a.m. meeting.
Click here to register for the 6 p.m. meeting.
Charleston Planning Director Jacob Lindsey says they want residents to be their partners in the process of planning the city’s growth for the next 10 years.
"This is a chance for residents of the peninsula to weigh-in and to help us create recommendations for how the peninsula changes in the future," Lindsey said.
Each comprehensive plan year, the city addresses topics like the need for more affordable housing, better transportation, and flooding issues.
"Yes we will be talking about neighborhoods and transportation, and housing and all those important issues, but we're putting an emphasize on flooding and drainage in a way that we never have before," Lindsey said.
Lindsey says flooding, drainage, and sea-level rise are the primary challenges being addressed.
The city recently underwent a thorough study called the Dutch Dialogues, which looked at four major flood risk areas of the city. Now Charleston leaders are looking at the entire city’s flood plans and letting the public weigh-in.
The community conversation will address which areas of the city may need to be behind protective barriers because of sea level rise. Other areas may be where people could suggest more development because they are high and dry and protected from flooding
If you can't make a meeting, the Lindsey says the city is planning to post a survey by Friday as well.
The city plans to hold additional meetings focusing on other areas of the city like West Ashley, Cainhoy and Johns Island in the coming weeks.
“We ask citizens to give ranking for priority. But we also have open fields where folks can tell us whatever is on their mind,” Lindsey said. “It’s really going to be a thorough survey and we hope that it helps people to think about the issues and also will help us understand how our citizens want the city to grow.”
