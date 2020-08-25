College of Charleston sorority placed on suspension for violating COVID-19 policies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A College of Charleston sorority has been placed on a suspension after officials say the sorority violated the college’s COVID-19 policies.
A letter from the college’s Office and Fraternity and Sorority Life sent to members of the Greek community stated that the dean of students placed the Zeta Sigma chapter of Alpha Delta Pi on interim suspension following a social violation that violates COVID-19 related policies.
According to officials, the suspension was in response to a photo shoot coordinated by the sorority on Aug. 20 in which members disregarded campus and local government directives about face coverings and social distancing.
“The report for this incident included photos and videos and recounted that 10 individuals were gathering on locations around the College of Charleston campus and on King Street not wearing face coverings or keeping socially distant,” officials said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.