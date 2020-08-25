Dry run gives Berkeley Co. School District hope for school year

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District held its final board meeting before students start class on Sept. 8.
District leaders say they are prepared for the new year and they point to a series of preliminary instruction days held last week as evidence.
Those LEAP Days (Learn, Evaluate, Analyze, and Prepare) were mandated by the state for all districts. They were billed as a way to help students who fell behind from last year’s distance learning catch up. Nearly 4,000 students and 400 teachers took part in the LEAP Days.
“I think it was a really good practice run for the reopening of school,” said Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram. “I want to reassure the public that we have lots of PPE and we are ready.”
To illustrate the point, Ingram modeled one of more than 4,000 plastic face shields. The district has also purchased 1,100 digital thermometers, thousands of acrylic dividers and hundreds of gallons of hand sanitizer.
Along with the new gear are new policies. Public information officer Katie Tanner says they were impressed with how quickly students adapted and embraced them during the LEAP Days.
“What we heard from our principals is that it was actually reassuring,” Tanner said. “They feel more confident in their ability to reopen the schools safely based on the numbers that are coming in. Kids were compliant with wearing masks. Everyone understood the procedures. They were able to teach the kids walking down the hall what six feet of space looks like. Overall, we were very encouraged.”
Around 40 percent, or roughly 14,000, students will physically return to the classrooms for traditional instruction. The majority, about 55 percent or 19,000 students, are enrolled in the distance blended learning option (a fully online option). The remainder of the students will attend through a virtual option for grades 7-12.
“There’s still some angst among parents. We provided the choices so parents can make the best choice for their child,” Tanner said. “No matter what your pathway choice is, you did what was best for your child and we are here to make sure they receive high quality instruction no matter where they are.”
Even the best solutions are not perfect, but the superintended is confident they are prepared to adjust as issues pop up.
“We’re going to make mistakes, but that is the only way to grow, get better and become world class,” Ingram said. “I am confident we have the people in this district to make that happen.”
The distance blended option was the default. If parents did not select an option, the student is automatically enrolled in the distance blended option. Tanner says the number of students switching to tradition instruction could change before the first day of school.
