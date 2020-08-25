Memorial set for Tuesday for fallen HCPD corporal; family releases statement

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County police corporal will be honored on Tuesday after he lost his battle to the coronavirus last week.
Cpl. Michael Ambrosino died on Wednesday.
Ambrosino was a law enforcement officer for more than 32 years, with seven of those spent with the Horry County Police Department. He served on the South Precinct Patrol, Beach Patrol, Honor Guard and as a team leader for the SWAT Negotiations team.
His family released a statement on Monday night on the outpouring of support they have received since his passing:
“Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to reach out to our family, offer assistance, and share a little about their experiences over the years with Mike. It’s touching how kind and generous people truly are.
While we haven’t read every letter or comment yet, or returned every call, hearing about Mike and the people he reached on so many different levels makes us incredibly proud of him. To know that he made a difference in the lives of others is a light in the darkness. It doesn’t make the loss acceptable, but it does help the pain.
It’s hard for us right now. The beautiful stories make us laugh and smile, but they also hurt because it means Mike isn’t here, and truthfully we would trade all of it in a minute if it would bring him back.
COVID-19 took Mike, and it took our ability to mourn fully with everyone who meant so much to him, but it cannot and will not take our memories. Those live on forever, just like our love for him.”
There will be a small private memorial ceremony at 9 a.m. at a funeral home in Murrells Inlet. It will not be open to the public, but it will be livestreamed.
After the private memorial, there will be an honorary procession from the funeral home to the Myrtle Beach State Park.
HCPD motorcycles, patrol vehicles, family vehicles, and public safety partner vehicles will proceed according to the following directions, in case people want to watch the procession:
- Turn left onto Highway 17 Bypass at the Garden City Connector
- Continue on Highway 17 Bypass
- Exit Highway 17 Bypass onto Dick Pond Road
- Continue on Dick Pond Road
- Turn left at Highway 17 Business
- Turn right into Myrtle Beach State Park
The family will take part in a ceremony at the Myrtle Beach State Park Pier by pouring a mix of sand, shells and flower petals from the pier into the ocean, where Ambrosino loved to spend a lot of his time.
The memorial at Myrtle Beach State Park will be open to the public. Those who attend are asked to adhere to social distancing rules.
