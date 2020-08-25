FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms today, lowering rain chance tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Scattered rain and storms are developing just in from the coast will lack much movement this afternoon and evening. Some storms will try to migrate inland. Watch out for ponding on the roadways along with the potential for frequent lightning. Overnight a spotty shower or two is possible, but the rain chance will decrease significantly during the next couple of days. High pressure will build in and bring more sunshine. The humidity will remain high so expect the heat index to top out near 105 each day- stay hydrated! Temperatures will warm up to the low 90s tomorrow and remain there through the next few days. A cold front will approach this weekend and increase the rain chance a bit. If this front clears the area, more comfortable morning would be in store Monday.