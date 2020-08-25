FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms today, lowering rain chance tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Scattered rain and storms are developing just in from the coast will lack much movement this afternoon and evening. Some storms will try to migrate inland. Watch out for ponding on the roadways along with the potential for frequent lightning. Overnight a spotty shower or two is possible, but the rain chance will decrease significantly during the next couple of days. High pressure will build in and bring more sunshine. The humidity will remain high so expect the heat index to top out near 105 each day- stay hydrated! Temperatures will warm up to the low 90s tomorrow and remain there through the next few days. A cold front will approach this weekend and increase the rain chance a bit. If this front clears the area, more comfortable morning would be in store Monday.
In the tropics we are monitoring Hurricane Laura which should become a major hurricane tomorrow. A landfall is possible late tomorrow night into early Thursday morning. Flooding from heavy rainfall plus storm surge is the main concern. The winds are forecast to be around 115 mph. The storm is forecast to make landfall near the Texas and Louisiana border. The forecast cone is just east of Houston and includes Galveston, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated shower; LOW: 75.
TOMORROW: Sun and clouds with lower chance for isolated storm. 92
THURSDAY: Isolated shower and storm possible; HIGH: 93.
FRIDAY: Mainly dry with sun and clouds; HIGH: 93.
SATURDAY: Slight chance for isolated showers and storms; HIGH: 91.
SUNDAY: Slight chance for isolated shower and storms; HIGH: 92.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
