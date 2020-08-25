Homeowner says North Charleston misapplied tree removal law, owes him 23K

﻿As you likely know, Mr. Leyder has threatened suit from time to time and thus the City isn’t going to get into extended discussion. What I can say is that while the City strives to administer all its ordinances perfectly, try as we might, nobody is perfect all the time. Mr. Leyder’s own lawyer calculated his original $23,000 fee, so whatever errors could have occurred elsewhere, he and the City can at least rest easy knowing that his fee was calculated appropriately. The city will have no further comment.