Homeowner says North Charleston misapplied tree removal law, owes him 23K

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man says the city owes him $23,000 for misapplying a law that forced him to pay for the removal of protected trees from his property.
When Jim Leyder signed a contract to build his home in Cedar Grove in North Charleston, his builder told him he would have to pay the city $23,000 for the removal of five protected trees from his property.
Leyder paid the money.
“I paid and figured that was it,” Leyder said.
Leyder then got suspicious after looking at other empty lots in the neighborhood.
“As it was going on I saw trees going out of here left and right, and also had another 100 lots on the other side of Cedar Grove under construction doing the same thing,” Leyder said.
Leyder says some people working for another homebuilder in the neighborhood told him they did not pay the city for removing protected trees.
“I kind of scratched my head, how does that work. I know there are bud trees on that lot,” Leyder said.
Leyder filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the city. He wanted to find out if any builders or homeowners were not paying the tree removal fee. He learned several had not paid.
Leyder met twice with North Charleston city officials to try to get some answers. He says the city admitted that some builders in his neighborhood didn’t pay the tree removal fee.
“During our second meeting one of the city representatives said, ‘Yes, you’re right, they should have paid, and we’re going to pursue legal recourse to get our money,‘” Leyder said.
Leyder demanded that the city return his $23,000. Instead he says he was offered three different settlements.
He says the last offer of $5,000 Included a non disclosure agreement that would prevent him from talking about the settlement. Leyder turned it down.
He considered suing the city but was told by his then attorney it might cost him $20,000 in legal fees.
“My first thought was what average citizen can afford that. My second thought was you have to be a fool to put out $20,000 in legal fees to try to get that $20,000 back,” Leyder said.
The city of North Charleston released the following statement:
As you likely know, Mr. Leyder has threatened suit from time to time and thus the City isn’t going to get into extended discussion. What I can say is that while the City strives to administer all its ordinances perfectly, try as we might, nobody is perfect all the time. Mr. Leyder’s own lawyer calculated his original $23,000 fee, so whatever errors could have occurred elsewhere, he and the City can at least rest easy knowing that his fee was calculated appropriately. The city will have no further comment.
