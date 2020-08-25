Isle of Palms to consider new restrictions on short-term rentals

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms is looking to put a cap on the number of people allowed at short-term rentals through a proposed ordinance that would limit the occupancy at short-term rentals to twice the maximum overnight occupancy.
Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll says this would help eliminate large parties in their beach community. So, if the rental says it will sleep 12 people, the maximum would be 24 people at any time of day.
“Some people have been renting houses for like events, or for weddings, and having a lot more than 24 people,” Carroll said. “So this puts a limit there. It puts a quality of life for our residents.”
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Isle of Palms council members will discuss the specifics of this new ordinance, like what the penalties would be, and how many offenses it will take for homeowners to lose their rental licenses.
The council will also discuss language in the ordinance requiring a rental agent or a homeowner's representative to be within 60 minutes of the home in case the ordinance is violated.
Carroll says the council has been looking into restrictions on short-term rentals for years, but they are continuing to see more people hosting large events at rental homes.
Also, because rental properties are becoming more popular, they are now extending further back from just the beach-front area. And Carroll says it is affecting the quality of life for island residents.
Carroll says he'd like to see this implemented by next summer.
The Isle of Palms City Council will also be discussing additional paid parking areas on Palm Boulevard. Carroll says adding additional paid parking during the summer months helps to pay for the additional services the town must provide because of the influx of beach-goers.
“It’s not fair for us, the Isle of Palms residents, to pay for the growth in the Tri-County area,” Carroll said. “Everybody is coming out here, and nobody is leaving any money out here to pay for the police, fire and sanitation.”
The City Council is looking to implement paid parking on Palm Boulevard between 3rd and 9th Avenue, and at the Breach Inlet parking lot. This would be in place between March 1 to Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Carroll says the goal is to use this money to pay for additional services, instead of leaving the burden on the Isle of Palms community.
It would be the largest change to parking on the island since 2015.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m.
