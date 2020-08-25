Less rain, more sun and hotter temps ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A transition begins today toward less rain, more sunshine and hotter temperatures. We’ll start out drier this morning after widespread heavy rain and storms Monday afternoon and evening. Under a partly to mostly cloudy sky today, high temperatures should climb toward the mid to upper 80s by this afternoon. We’ll still have to dodge some scattered showers and storms from late this morning through this afternoon. The coverage of storms should be less than yesterday. We also expect a much drier evening than yesterday. The trend toward drier, sunnier and hotter weather will continue tomorrow with temperatures returning to the 90s and mainly dry afternoon.