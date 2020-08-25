Lowcountry lab leading the way for faster COVID-19 testing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lab in downtown Charleston is at the forefront of COVID-19 testing and quick turn-around times.
Vikor Scientific is a market leader in providing targeted, molecular diagnostics and has been using the technology for a few years. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, staff used their previous knowledge to test for COVID-19.
“It’s a very exciting time for us because we were actually built for this moment,” co-founder Shea Harrelson said. “When COVID hit, from a scientific standpoint, we were really primed and ready and we just focused on COVID as one of the 280 pathogens that we already test.”
On Tuesday, Harrelson joined her co-founder, Scotty Branch, for a webinar hosted by SCBIO.
The webinar focused on companies in South Carolina’s life sciences industry working to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have something special with this technology, especially PCR technology with accuracy and speed,” Branch said. “It’s eliminating waiting times for diagnosis. It’s eliminated multiple tests being run, we’ve combined all of this from one test and one day....it saves us in healthcare costs due to complications of pandemics and infection.”
Their tests are used around the United States but Vikor plans to expand in a different way in a few weeks.
“We’re getting ready to launch our mobile units in South Carolina,” Harrelson said. “This has given us the opportunity to really hone in on South Carolina and look at the under-served areas as well as the cities.”
Harrelson said they are doing about 10,000 COVID-19 tests a day but have the capacity to do 20,000 a day.
“So we hope in about two weeks we’re able to really reach out to South Carolina and show that they don’t have to be frustrated with a two week turnaround time anymore,” she added.
