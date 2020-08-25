Man accused of firing gun near Trump supporters gathering in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man was arrested in Fort Mill Monday after police say he fired several shots from a vehicle near a political gathering.
The incident happened around 6:50 p.m. in the area of I-77 and Sutton Road. Members of the group, a local organization for women, say they were holding signs on the side of the road in support of President Donald Trump.
Officers say several people from the group told them three males “drove by more than once, making derogatory remarks and yelling obscenities at them from their vehicle.”
The victims said as the vehicle turned from Sutton Rd on to the ramp to northbound I-77, the driver of the vehicle kept yelling, then put his arm out the window while holding what appeared to be a handgun.
They heard several shots being fired as the vehicle proceeded northbound on the interstate.
As the incident was taking place, officials say an SCHP trooper in the area saw the activity and drove onto I-77 in an effort to locate the vehicle. A short time later, the trooper found the vehicle abandoned near Gold Hill Road and Deerfield Drive.
The trooper then saw a second vehicle leaving the area and noticed one of the people inside had clothing matching that of one of the people in the first vehicle. That vehicle was then stopped by officers nearby.
After further investigation, and with evidence recovered, police say two of the males were released without charges. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 23-year-old Marquise Damarius Asomani of Charlotte, was taken into custody.
Asomani is charged with six counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and one count each of unlawful carrying of a pistol, pointing and presenting firearms at a person and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
He was taken to the York County Detention Center and placed under a $75,000 bond.
No further information was released.
