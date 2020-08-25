Man tried to lure Butler Co. girls into truck with ‘albino squirrel,’ police say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Middletown police have identified the owner of a truck at the center of a case in which the suspect allegedly tried to lure a girl into the truck.
The incident happened Sunday in Smith Park, according to police, after a family flagged down officers saying a strange man had attempted to get a 12-year-old jump into his pick-up truck.
Police say they are now working to track down the driver.
They also say this is just the latest report of an incident in which a man has tried to get a child to hop into his pickup. Now Middletown police are patrolling the park regularly.
“The last thing we want is a juvenile or some child to be hurt or abducted or something,” Middletown Police Chief David Birk said. “So we’re just glad it’s been brought to our attention. We were able to get the vehicle identified, and we’re just waiting for officers to locate him.”
Police say the most recent incident happened when a man was persistently waving preteen girls over to his truck. The police report says he told the girls there was an albino squirrel he wanted them to see.
“She just thought it was a bit suspicious, and we’ve had some other complaints of the same vehicle being at different parks, and the other officers took the information around and we passed it on to juvenile detectives,” the chief said.
“It’s just something we want to clear up and make sure we get it out to everybody that they’re safe. We’re on top of it, and that’s our role.”
