Two UofSC Greek Life houses quarantined after students test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The University of South Carolina confirmed Tuesday afternoon it has placed two Greek Life Village houses on quarantine for up to 14 days.
The move came Monday after several residents tested positive for the coronavirus, UofSC spokesman Jeff Stensland said.
The positive tests were confirmed via standard and saliva-based testing, he said.
“The students were either asymptomatic or experiencing very minor COVID-19 symptoms prior to their tests,” he said. “None of the students require hospitalization.”
UofSC President Bob Caslen released the following statement:
We moved quickly to identify positive students and then to quarantine the impacted houses and its residents. Our modeling shows that we will see an increase of cases as our students return. I remain confident in our ability to mitigate cases through testing, compliant student behaviors and the wearing of face coverings. Our campus community can be assured that we will act quickly and decisively if student behaviors are not compliant. The health, safety and wellbeing of our students is our number one priority, and we will take all appropriate measures to protect and care for the members of our campus community.
Stensland said the decision to quarantine was made in consultation with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
