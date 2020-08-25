Williamsburg County schools start Sept. 8 with in-person, virtual classes

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Schools in the Williamsburg County School District will start on Sept. 8 with in-person and virtual classes.
Registration is still open, and students must be registered through an online form. District officials said students need to go through in-person assessment this week to see if their learning level has changed.
All students who ride the bus must wear a mask at all times, and students and staff will have to wear masks while learning in-person.
Students temperatures will be checked before coming into school, and the district will be providing shields for students who are not able to wear a mask.
